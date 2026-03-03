/One Night in Manchester: When and where to watch Harry Styles' much-awaited concert on OTT

Harry Styles has surprised the fans with his much-anticipated one-night-only Manchester concert, and it is all set to premiere on Netflix, marking his first full live concert on a streaming platform. This update comes amid the buzz of his fourth studio album.

Harry Styles concert

As per Netflix, titled Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester, the concert is slated to premiere globally on March 8 at 7 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT), and it will capture the pop icon’s exclusive March 6 performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Interestingly, the special event is held on the same day as his album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is slated to release, doubling the joy of the fans.

About one-night-only album

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the Manchester show will witness Styles performing all 12 tracks from the new album live for the very first time. A teaser was shared on Instagram showing the Grammy-winning singer rehearsing with his band. Tickets for the concert were reportedly distributed through a lottery system, and fans who missed out on watching him live can stream the entire performance on Netflix.

The announcement comes after Styles performed at the 2026 Brit Awards, where he debuted the album’s lead single, Aperture.

Tours ahead

Besides Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester, the singer is also gearing up for Saturday Night Live, which is set to be held on March 14. He will play a double role on the show as host and musical guest after almost seven years.