/Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino reacts to death reports of him being killed in Iranian missile strike

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino who has written and directed films including Kill Bill: Volume 1, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, among others, has been grabbing headlines ever since rumours of him being killed in an Iranian missile attack. However, a report has stated that Quentin has responded to the death reports.

What did Quentin Tarantino's family say about the death rumours?

According to a report from TMZ, a source close to Quentin is alive and well, and his family are all good too. "This comes after rumours that Quentin Tarantino was killed in a missile attack in an X post and other claims by major outlets. " Several A.I. images showing the director in a bomb shelter in Israel went viral. But the images were fake.

Quentin and his family have reportedly spent half their time in Israel and the other half in his hometown of Los Angeles. His wife, Daniella Pick, is an Israeli actress, musician and model who has 2 kids with him.

All about Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino's films over time gained cult status alongside critical and commercial success; he has been named by some as the most influential director of his generation. He began his career with the independent crime film Reservoir Dogs, followed by Pulp Fiction, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jackie Brown and Spaghetti Western, among others.

He has received numerous awards and nominations, including two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.