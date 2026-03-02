'Papa I will hide under my bed..' Ammy Virk's wife and 6-year-old daughter stuck in UAE amid US-Israel-Iran conflict

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is among the many who have been personally affected as the US, Israel, Iran conflict continues to escalate. His wife and daughter are currently stuck in UAE amid the growing tensions. On Monday, Virk shared an emotional note revealing how heartbroken he feels as his wife and six-year-old daughter remain stranded there.

The US, Israel, and Iran conflict has led to disruptions in international travel, with airspace closures and several flights either cancelled or delayed. Many people, including celebrities, have been affected.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Monday, the actor posted a long note on Instagram, sharing that his wife and daughter are currently in Dubai. No matter how hard he tries to stay strong, he admitted that the situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on his heart.

“The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this,'' the actor wrote in the post.

Talking about his daughter, Amy said,"Papa I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people.”

In the statement, the Bad Newz actor further said that his prayers are with every other family going through the same fear and anxiety.

''My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for peace, stability, and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected,” he said.

The situation continues to intensify, and several Indian celebrities and their loved ones are reportedly stuck in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.



Actor Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta, and superstar Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sreeja Konidela, are also in Dubai with their children.