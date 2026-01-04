/Weapons OTT: Highest-grossing horror film of 2025 to release on THIS date in India

Zach Cregger's horror directorial Weapons was released in cinemas today, i.e., on August 8, 2025. One of the highest-grossing films of Hollywood in 2025, the movie did not disappoint upon release. It received strong positive reviews and performed well at the box office. The film is all set to make its digital debut this month in India. Let's delve into on which date and OTT platform it will release.

When and where can you watch Weapons in India?

Taking to their official Instagram page, JioHotstar announced the release date of the film on the platform, posting a promo from the film. Along with the promo, the caption read, "Everyone's looking for answers while evil lurks in the town of Maybrook. #Weapons, streaming from January 8 onwards on JioHotstar."

Soon after the announcement, netizens took to comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Maybrook about to get real dark real fast." Another user wrote, "Damn, finally its releasing."

All about Weapons

Weapons tells the story of when all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at the same time; a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, June Diane Raphael, Alden Ehrenreich, Toby Huss, Amy Madigan, and Cary Christopher, among others.