/Traffic co-founder Dave Mason passes away at 79: A look at his legacy

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Mason passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday. He was known for his contribution to the sound of late-1960s rock as a founding member of Traffic.

While the cause of his death has not been revealed, the English musician was reportedly dealing with health issues that led him to cancel a planned tour last year.

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Family's statement

His family took to social media to share the statement and revealed that he spent his final evening at home in Carson Valley with his wife. "It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason. On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet. He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end," the post read. "He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever."

Mason's early life

Born in Worcester, England, in 1946, Mason began performing professionally during his teenage. Some of the early stints with bands include the Jaguars and the Hellions. He rose to fame in the 1960s as part of Traffic, alongside Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood. The band has produced some hits, such as the album Mr. Fantasy.

Mason's legacy

Mason was a versatile performer of the group and contributed by penning tracks like Feelin' Alright and Hole in My Shoe. After leaving Traffic in 1968, Mason worked with several artists, including The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and George Harrison, and helped with projects like Electric Ladyland and All Things Must Pass.

In the 1970s, his solo career also saw a growth, and he delivered songs such as Only You Know and I Know, and We Just Disagree.

In his career, he has collaborated with multiple big names such as Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, David Crosby, and Graham Nash.