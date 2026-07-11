/The Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot reveals why Disney killed off Mia's father in the film

The Princess Diaries, starring Anna Hathaway in the lead role, is one of the iconic movies of 2000. The cult classic has a perfect balance of fairy tale and comedy chops alongside veteran actress Julie Andrews's undeniable grace. More than two decades after The Princess Diaries became a beloved coming-of-age classic, author Meg Cabot revealed why Mia's father was killed off by Disney.

Meg Cabot on Disney killing off Mia's father from the film

Speaking on CBS Mornings, Meg Cabot, the author of the adapted book series, said Disney took several artistic liberties with the script, most notably killing off Mia's dad, who's only shown through flashbacks. “They actually called me, and they go, ‘Well, we have some bad news. We have to kill the dad in your book,’” Cabot recalled. “And I was like, ‘Why? What did he do?’”

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However, the main reason, Cabot revealed, was Disney wanted to expand Queen Clarisse's presence after casting Julie Andrews and decided to transfer some of Mia's father's narrative material to the grandmother, ie, which was played by Julie Andrews.

As Disney explained to the author, “We have an actress that we want to play the grandmother, and she’s a really great actress, and she hasn’t done anything in a while, and we really want to give her more lines. So, we’re going to kill the dad and give this actress the dead dad lines.”

All about The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries was first released in 2001, starring Anne Hathaway in the lead role, and it was directed by Garry Marshall. Based loosely on Meg Cabot's 2000 novel, the story follows Mia as her estranged grandmother, the reigning Queen Clarisse Renaldi (played by Julie Andrews), arrives to give her "princess lessons". The film follows Mia as she navigates royal etiquette, an iconic makeover, and the challenge of deciding whether to claim her title or renounce it before the Genovian ball.

The second installment titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was helmed by Garry Marshall. The story takes place five years after the events of the first film; Mia returns to Genovia after completing her studies at Princeton. Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) announces Mia will be crowned queen on her 21st birthday. However, a scheming member of Parliament, Viscount Mabrey (John Rhys-Davies), invokes an ancient law stating that an unmarried princess cannot ascend the throne. This triggers a mad dash for Mia to find a suitable suitor, while Mabrey pushes his own nephew, Lord Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine), as a rival claimant.