Anne Hathaway celebrates anniversaries of two of her iconic films with the perfect outfit, see pics

Over the years, Anne Hathaway has delivered some memorable performances in blockbuster hits. But the 38-year-old actress is best known for two iconic films- 'Princess Diaries' and 'The Devil Wears Prada'.



Incidentally, the two films are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year and so Anne decided to give a fitting tribute to the two films in the most stylish way possible.



In the Instagram post, dressed in a purple off-shoulder Prada gown with her hair tied up, Hathaway looks absolutely regal. Munching on a packet of chips, Hathaway has a nonchalant look in the photos. The actress captioned the series of photographs as, "In her caption, she said, “#TFW The Princess Diaries turns 20 the same year The Devil Wears Prada turns 15. Shut up! That’s all.”

The 'Devil Wears Prada' completed 15 years earlier in June and 'The Princess Diaries' completed 20 years earlier this week. To mark both the occasions, Hathaway shared stills from the iconic films and even some rare behind-the-scenes photos.



She said, “Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs.”

In June, to mark the 15th anniversary of 'The Devil Wears Prada', the cast of the film launched an auction where the winner got to interact with the lead cast of the film virtually.