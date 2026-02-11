It seems like Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will be back to hunt for mummies as Rick and Evelyn O'Connell on the big screen! The American action-adventure film, which was first released in 1999, became a blockbuster, and with follow-up installments, fans are wanting to see the duo back on screen. A report has emerged that after months of negotiation, the deal has been finalised for an upcoming movie in the works.

A new Mummy movie is in the works already?

As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, Universal has closed the deal with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to star in the new installment of Mummy. Reportedly, the horror-comedy will be helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence.

The report suggests that Universal has also set a release date for the feature, announcing May 19, 2028, as the release date. David Coggeshall has written the screenplay for the film. However, the plot details are being kept under wraps. Brendan has worked in the three installments released between 1999 and 2008, while Weisz has worked in only two installment of Mummy.

All about The Mummy franchise

The Mummy is an action-packed adventure with a blend of horror and comedy which features Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The Mummy was theatrically released on May 7, 1999, by Universal Pictures.

The film started a new franchise, with two direct sequels, The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008, and various spinoffs, such as an animated series which ran from 2001 to 2003, and the prequel The Scorpion King in 2002, which led to sequels of its own.