/Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston! Here's the net worth of the Hollywood star

Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston! The Hollywood diva turned 57 on February 11. Known for a legendary career that spans over three decades, she is said to be one of the most bankable stars. She became a household name in the 1990s on television as Rachel Green on Friends, and since then, she has built a fortune. Let's take a look at the net worth of Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aniston’s estimated net worth is around USD 320 million. Even years after Friends ended, she reportedly continues to earn USD 20-30 million annually. Acting, endorsements, and royalties form the major sources of her income.

How Friends shaped her career

She featured as Rachel Green on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. This role not only changed her career but also helped her build a fortune. As per reports, by the final seasons, she was earning USD 1 million per episode. Aniston's total base salary from Friends was reportedly USD 90 million, with annual royalties from streaming standing at USD 10-20 million per year.

Aniston's film career

Besides television, Aniston also has a successful career in films. Between 1997 and 2011, she reportedly earned approximately USD 75 million from movies alone, charging USD 8-10 million per film.

Some of her most popular films include We’re the Millers, Bruce Almighty, Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, The Break-Up, and so on. Jennifer Aniston currently features in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which reportedly pays her USD 1.25 million per episode.

Business ventures

The actress also makes around USD 10 million per year, reportedly from brand endorsements with names like L’Oréal, Smartwater, and Emirates. As per reports, she is also a successful business owner of six successful fragrances and a vegan haircare brand.