/Stranger Things star David Harbour exits film Behemoth featuring Pedro Pascal; Here's why

Sci-fi thriller show Stranger Things ended with five seasons on New Year's Eve and has left fans reeling with all the good memories. Be it Steve, Dustin, Eleven, or Hopper, every character's arc till the end of the show has struck a chord with the audience. While everyone is reminiscing about the series, news of David Harbour dropping out of the film titled Behemoth is making rounds on social media. Let's delve in to know more details.

Why is David Harbour quitting an upcoming project?

According to a report by PEOPLE, the 50-year-old actor has stepped back from the upcoming film Behemoth. It is an upcoming drama film which is helmed by Michael Clayton. Reportedly, he was set to star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde in the film.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A report from Variety states that the main reason behind exiting the film is due to Harbour being overwhelmed by the wrap-up of the Stranger Things series – an episodic rollout and intense press scrutiny led to him taking this step.

With David Harbour backing out, a report from PEOPLE has come out that the Stranger Things actor's role has been recast with Lego Movie funnyman Will Arnett, who had recently starred in and co-wrote Bradley Cooper's dramedy Is This Thing On? David Harbour and the makers of the project are yet to reply to this rumoured development.

All about Behemoth

As per IMDb, Behemoth is helmed and written by Tony Gilroy and tells the story of a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles. A love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it.

Apart from Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, it also will feature Eva Victor, Matthew Lillard, Barry Livingston and Will Arnett, among others.

David Harbour's rise to stardom

American actor David Harbour gained global recognition after playing the role of Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things (2016–2025), for which he received two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.