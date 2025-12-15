/Stranger Things season 5 vol.2 trailer: Will's superpowers, Max's escape and Mr Whatsit's mystery-chaos ensues in Hawkins

Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer of Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, much to the excitement of fans. The trailer already hints at decoding several theories, including Will's superpowers and Vecna's past, which fans have been waiting for for so long. Let's delve into knowing what the trailer showcased and the verdict of the netizens.

Trailer of Stranger Things season 5 Vol. 2 released; netizens' reaction

The trailer begins with a scene, which was showcased at the end of Vol. 1, i.e., Will killing the demogorgons through his superpowers. The two-minute trailer definitely gives a thrill ride in which it has shown how Vecna and Mr Whatsit are connected, how Will has gained superpowers and where Max is escaping to.

In another scene a bloodied, defeated-looking Dustin and Steve make a pact as they look up towards the upside down slowly engulfing Hawkins. The duo say to each other, 'If you die, I die." Meanwhile, Eleven tries to convince Eight to help her locate Vecna and fight him. She states, "Help me find him, kill him." In another scene, Max and Holly leave their cave and walk through a door, which has not shown the destination yet.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Netflix said, 'We're going to give you the best damn Christmas present you've ever received." Another user wrote, “The best unmentioned part is the music production itself – the sound design, the synth-driven atmosphere, and the creators behind it, who shaped a signature sonic identity inseparable from Stranger Things.” This is the kind of sound we need at Tomorrowland!!!" “That shot of the Upside Down bleeding into Hawkins is visually incredible and utterly terrifying. Whatever 'everything we've ever assumed is dead wrong' means, I'm buckling up. This is going to be the most epic and heartbreaking season yet,” wrote the third user.

All about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 was released on the streaming giant Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes released in three volumes. The first volume premiered on November 26 and in India on November 27. The second volume is slated to release on December 25, while the finale is on December 31.

After the events of the fourth season, in the fall of 1987, the group seeks to find and kill Vecna after the Rifts opened in Hawkins. The mission becomes complicated when the military arrives in Hawkins and begins hunting Eleven. Now Eleven is training so she can end this once and for all while others try to figure out a plan to give her a hand in her final battle.