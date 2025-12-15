The Reiner family returned to public attention following the tragic deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on December 14, 2025, at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home. While multiple sources cited by PEOPLE have suggested that their son, Nick Reiner, may have been involved, the Los Angeles Police Department has not confirmed this, and no arrests have been made. Authorities emphasise that the investigation is ongoing, while calling Nicks as a ‘person of interest’. Amid the scrutiny, reports of Nick Reiner’s long history of substance abuse have emerged, providing context to the personal challenges he has faced throughout his life.