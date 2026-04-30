/Singer LeAnn Rimes discloses battling severe illness, cancels two concerts

Renowned American musician and actress LeAnn Rimes gained recognition as a country singer at the age of 13, revealed to her fans that she is battling a severe illness and had to cancel her two shows. She has also been part of several acting projects as well.

LeAnn Rimes' note to fans amid battling illness

Taking to her Instagram story, LeAnn Rimes wrote a lengthy note for being grateful and apologising for

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cancellation of upcoming shows. She wrote, "Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel and perform this week. I'm sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled. Also, good news as we will be seeing you very soon!"

She further wrote, “The new dates are Spokane – May 31 and Seattle – June 2. The ticket holders will be notified directly in due course. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, and if you're unable to attend, refunds will be available through your original point of purchase. I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule, and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover. I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon. Love, Leann.”

Netizens took to social media platforms to wish her speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Prayers out for LeAnn. Get well soon." Another user wrote, "Oh no...prayers for LeAnn."

All about LeAnn

Born in Mississippi and raised in Texas, LeAnn began performing in musical theatre and local music contests. By working with her father Wilbur as producer and manager, LeAnn Rimes released two independent albums as a preteen. After signing with Curb Records in 1996, she released the single Blue, which topped the charts.

Breaking away from her father's management in the 2000s, Rimes released the Gold-certified pop album Twisted Angel (2002) and the Christmas record What a Wonderful World (2004). She returned to her country of origin with This Woman (2005), which produced three country hits and was certified Gold.

She received the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance, becoming the youngest winner of these categories. In 1997, Rimes crossed over into pop music with "How Do I Live", which became one of the best-selling singles of the 1990s.