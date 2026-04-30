/South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin, known as Juice Uncle, found dead; investigation underway

Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin is no more. Well known as “Juice Uncle,” the actor was reportedly found dead inside a restaurant on April 29. He was 56.

Park Dong-bin, born as Park Jong-moon, was a well-known Korean actor with more than three decades of experience. He worked in films such as The Huntresses and Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War, as well as K-dramas like Cafe Minamdang and He Is Psychometric.

Actor Park Dong-bin found dead, no foul play suspected

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Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin was found dead at a restaurant he was about to open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. No cause of death has been revealed, and police have found no evidence of suicide or foul play. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

Park’s body was discovered in the evening, around 4:25 p.m., in the building by an acquaintance who was helping him with his new restaurant in the Jangan-dong area, according to the Pyeongtaek Police Station.

The actor’s body will be taken to the Yongin Forest of Peace before being buried at Woosung Memorial Park. The funeral is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Anseong Civic Funeral Hall in Gyeonggi Province. The final ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 1.

The actor is survived by his wife and their three-year-old daughter. He tied the knot with actress Lee Sang-yi in February 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Park Ji-yoo in 2003, whom they conceived through IVF (in vitro fertilization).

Soon after the shocking news of the actor's demise broke, fans and his followers started paying tribute to the actor.

Why was Park Dong-bin called “Juice Uncle”?