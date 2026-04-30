Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin, known as Juice Uncle, found dead; investigation underway

South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin, known as Juice Uncle, found dead; investigation underway

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 14:11 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 14:11 IST
South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin, known as Juice Uncle, found dead; investigation underway

South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Park Dong-Bin was found dead in the building where he was set to open his new restaurant. Investigation is underway. 

Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin is no more. Well known as “Juice Uncle,” the actor was reportedly found dead inside a restaurant on April 29. He was 56.

Park Dong-bin, born as Park Jong-moon, was a well-known Korean actor with more than three decades of experience. He worked in films such as The Huntresses and Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War, as well as K-dramas like Cafe Minamdang and He Is Psychometric.

Actor Park Dong-bin found dead, no foul play suspected

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin was found dead at a restaurant he was about to open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. No cause of death has been revealed, and police have found no evidence of suicide or foul play. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

Also read: Met Gala 2026: Ticket prices soar - how much does it cost

Park’s body was discovered in the evening, around 4:25 p.m., in the building by an acquaintance who was helping him with his new restaurant in the Jangan-dong area, according to the Pyeongtaek Police Station.

Trending Stories

The actor’s body will be taken to the Yongin Forest of Peace before being buried at Woosung Memorial Park. The funeral is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Anseong Civic Funeral Hall in Gyeonggi Province. The final ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 1.

Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Recap of the original film’s most unforgettable moments

The actor is survived by his wife and their three-year-old daughter. He tied the knot with actress Lee Sang-yi in February 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Park Ji-yoo in 2003, whom they conceived through IVF (in vitro fertilization).

Soon after the shocking news of the actor's demise broke, fans and his followers started paying tribute to the actor.

Why was Park Dong-bin called “Juice Uncle”?

Park had a career spanning over three decades. While he played many roles throughout his life, he became widely known as “Juice Uncle” because of a viral scene from the 2012 drama I Love You, I’m Sorry. In that scene, his character spits out orange juice upon learning the truth about his daughter’s birth. The moment went on to become a viral meme, earning him the nickname “Juice Guy.”

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics