/Met Gala 2026: Ticket prices soar - how much does it cost, $25,000 more than last year

The Met Gala, widely regarded as the most glamorous night in fashion, is just around the corner. Held every year on the first Monday of May, this iconic event marks a major moment for the global fashion industry while raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. With the date fast approaching, excitement is building as audiences await for another fashionable night.

Often described as the Academy Awards of the fashion world, the Met Gala is known not only for its high-end fashion and A-lister attendance but also for its staggering cost. Attending the event is not everyone's cup of tea, and if you don't have an invite, then you have to shell out a hefty amount, too.

Met Gala: What does it cost to attend?

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The Met Gala is an event that many fashion aficionados dream of attending. But to walk on that red carpet of the charitable fundraiser, first you need an invitation, which has always been a big secret for every year and closely checked by Anna Wintour. Still, if one is interested in attending the event, then one probably has to shell out one's life savings or take a loan that one will spend the entire life repaying.

Every year, the price for the ticket gets higher. This year, according to the NYT, the price of an individual tickets are $100,000, $25,000 more than last year. While the table's price starts from $350,000. In 2025, the price of the individual ticket to the event was $75,000. In 2025, the charity event raised $31 million.

Do celebrities pay for their Met Gala tickets, or not?

Even if you can afford it, attending the Met Gala is still a dream for most. To get through the door, you need Anna Wintour’s approval. More than money, status, or a massive social media following, even celebrities collaborating with brands must be vetted by Vogue’s global editor.

How do celebrities get invited to the event?

Celebrities from around the world are the biggest highlight of the event.