/Cha Eun Woo performs at military event post tax evasion allegations | Watch

South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun Woo is currently serving his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army. The idol has been in the limelight ever since he got caught up in a major tax evasion scandal involving approximately $13.6 million. Recently several clips and images of him performing at a military event has gone viral

Viral clip of Cha Eun Woo performing at a military event

The clip of Cha Eun Woo which has gone viral across online communities shows Cha Eun Woo wearing a suit and bow tie, standing in front of orchestra members and saluting the audience. In the video, the idol performs to g.o.d.'s song named One Candle, capturing everyone's attention for his steady vocals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens took to the comment section to cheer for him. One user wrote, "You're doing so well in your service, with the same sincerity and dedication you show in everything. So proud of you and always cheering for you." Another user wrote, "Thank you for singing even in tough situations! I believe we can definitely move forward in a good direction." “I wish he were back home, but he's halfway there and always loved wherever he goes,” wrote the third user.

All about Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion scandal

According to several reports, Cha Eun Woo was notified earlier this year by the National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office that he would owe more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in additional income tax following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of last year. Reportedly, the amount is believed to be the largest ever sought from an individual artist.

Reports suggest that the company functioned as a shell company that provided no substantive services to Cha and was allegedly used to distribute portions of his entertainment income under a corporate tax rate. This is lower than the top personal income tax rate of 45 per cent. Cha Eun Woo and his mother were reportedly called for questioning by the tax authorities.

Later Cha Eun Woo apologised following the allegations and later paid 13 billion won, roughly ($9.5 million), as a tax payment, which garnered acknowledgement.

For the unversed, Cha Eun Woo is a member of the South Korean boy band Astro and made his debut as a solo artist with the extended play Entity in 2024. He then made his acting debut in the film My Brilliant Life in 2018. He has also been part of several shows, including Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020–2021), Island (2022–2023), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023–2024), and Wonderful World (2024).