/Selena Gomez reveals nicotine vaping changed her voice, says quitting was ‘really hard’

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her long-term nicotine vaping habit that has changed the way her voice sounds. The 34-year-old singer and actor shared the update on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18, while also revealing that she has stopped vaping.

Selena Gomez on the impact of vaping

In the video, The Only Murders in the Building star spoke about the impact of the habit and acknowledged the difficulty of breaking her dependence on nicotine.

"I’m not going to be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot. Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it, or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice," Gomez said.

The singer went on to address listeners, saying, "So if you guys don't like listening to my voice, that's totally understandable. I don't mind. Just don't listen to it."

Also Read: The question Selena Gomez asked Benny Blanco before going public

The singer further added, "But I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up. It's really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks."

Selena Gomez's previous comment on her voice

Gomez' latest video comes after she addressed questions about changes in her voice during an Instagram Live session in December 2025. "I've gotten this question a few times. Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That's all," she added. "I’m glad y’all are being real with me on the Live. I appreciate it though, for real."

Selena Gomez embraces change

Gomez has also spoken about her changing perspective on ageing. In an interview with People, she said, "Getting older has been so much fun. I’m not scared at all. I love getting older. Yeah, things are going to change, and things are going to sag, but you’re alive. I think age is just a number in many ways."

On the work front, Gomez stars in and executive produces Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.