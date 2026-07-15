/The question Selena Gomez asked Benny Blanco before going public: ‘You know what?..'

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are one of the perfect couples in Tinseltown right now. The couple are happily married now, but when they first started dating, they chose to keep things as private as possible.

Selena and Benny dominated the trends after they revealed their romance to the world. Things went well between the two, and they went on to tie the knot. But before giving the world a glimpse of their whirlwind romance, Selena and Blanco had a deep conversation about their relationship, which Blanco has now revealed.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez reletioship: Secret dating before the PDA romance

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Blanco, 38, is promoting his upcoming Spanish-language album Hermoso. During his recent chat with Spanish newspaper El País, the singer talked about his relationship with Gomez, sharing how they both chose to keep things private for a long time.

“We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months,” Blanco shared, per the outlet.

Speaking further, Blanco also revealed the question the Disney star asked him before they made their relationship public.

“And she asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends,’” he shared before adding, “And then I said, ‘You know what? Screw it.’ We’re lucky because we both have friends and family we’ve known since before all this, and we’re surrounded by a good group of people we love.”

Blanco and Gomez have known each other for years. They have worked together on several of the songs and have had a collaboration spanning years. He produced her 2015 “Same Old Love”, “Kill ’Em With Kindness,” and “Trust Nobody.''

Gomez made their relationship public on Dec. 7, 2023. Confirming their dating, she revealed that they had been dating for six months.

She added, “I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die.''