/Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first anniversary with special wedding ritual | See pics

Selena Gomez celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco on Sunday. The couple marked the occasion with romantic posts on Instagram and a wedding-day tradition featuring their cake.

Gomez and Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's anniversary post

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Gomez posted a black-and-white picture of herself and Blanco from the ceremony on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Happy anniversary my love. I love you to the moon and back.”

Also Read: The question Selena Gomez asked Benny Blanco before going public

Blanco meanwhile also looked back at their wedding day and shared a photograph, writing, “1 year down… forever to go…”

According to PEOPLE, Gomez said that she and Blanco were “still in the honeymoon stage.”

“I love it. It just feels so wonderful to have a partner that actually genuinely listens and just meets you right where you are, whatever that mood or day looks like, and that’s all I could ask for,” Gomez said, as per PEOPLE. “I just need him, and I love him, so it’s pretty great.”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first anniversary post Photograph: (Instagram)

Benny Blanco follows wedding cake tradition

Among the romantic posts, what caught the attention of the fans was a slice of their wedding cake.

Blanco shared a picture of the preserved cake on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “year old cake never tasted so good.”

The piece was placed on a pink plate decorated with the words “Love Is Love”.

The music producer had previously explained that the idea came from Gomez’s grandmother. "I didn’t even know this was a thing. Her grandma, her nana told me this. And I was like, ‘Why?’ She was like, ‘You have to eat it.'"

The cake, however, did not make it through the wedding reception completely intact. Blanco recalled, "The full cake isn’t there because Marty [Martin Short] ate part of the cake before we were supposed to do it,” he said. “Then they had to put it back together.”

About Gomez and Blanco

Before being involved romantically, Blanco worked as a producer on Gomez’s music, including her 2015 album Revival. They later collaborated with J Balvin and Tainy on the 2019 track “I Can't Get Enough”.

The couple began dating in 2023, and Gomez confirmed their relationship later that year.

In December 2024, Gomez announced their engagement with a series of photographs featuring her marquise-cut diamond ring.