Veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall, who had played the iconic role of Tom Hagen in The Godfather franchise, has reportedly passed away at the age of 95. His wife, Luciana Duvall, announced it on social media and shared an emotional tribute. Several celebrities from the industry and fans too mourned the demise of the legendary actor.

Robert Duvall's wife shares note; Emotional tributes pour in from celebrities

The Oscar-winning actor breathed his last at his home, and his wife shared a note on Facebook. Luciana wrote, "Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

She further wrote, "To the simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. "Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us the time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind." Soon after the news of his death broke, several celebrities from Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor.

Viola Davis had shared screenspace alongside Robert Duvall in the 2018 film Widows. She wrote, “I had the honour of working alongside you in Widows. I was in awe. I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant, an icon of Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove, etc. Greatness never dies. It stays as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Michael Keaton too had appeared alongside Robert in 1994 film The Paper, wrote, "Another friend goes down. Acted with and became friends. shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. He was greatness personified as an actor. RIP RD."

Adam Sandler and Robert Duvall had starred in 2022 film Hustle too shared a heartfelt post. "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences," he wrote.

Tributes for Robert Duvall from fans

Fans too paid their tribute to Robert Duvall on social media. One user wrote, "Finally getting a chance to look at my social media after seeing 10 patients today, and I'm heartbroken to see that Robert Duvall has passed away. He was truly an icon—his presence, his depth, and the quiet strength he brought to every role. From The Godfather to Lonesome Dove, he had a way of making every character feel real and unforgettable."

Another X user wrote, "Robert Duvall was so incredible playing Tom Hagen that I think part of why people don’t like The Godfather III is because he’s not in it. The man who whispered in the Don’s ear, the loyal consigliere, the golden adopted son and my favorite character in the entire saga."

"Hey, Boo" is among the most magical film moments ever. Two characters connected by quiet kindness and humanity in a world of loud and oppressive hate. RIP Robert Duvall", wrote the third user.

All about Robert Duvall

American actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall was born to Mildred Virginia Duvall (née Hart), an amateur actress, and Rear Admiral William Howard Duvall of the United States Navy. He began his career on television with minor roles in the 1960s on The Defenders, Playhouse 90, and Armstrong Circle Theatre. He made his Broadway debut in the play Wait Until Dark in 1966. He returned to the stage in David Mamet's play American Buffalo in 1977, earning a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play nomination.

His notable films include The Outfit, The Godfather II, The Apostle, Sling Blade, Falling Down, Gone in 60 Seconds, Open Range, Crazy Heart, Get Low, Rambling Rose, Widows, Hustle, Colors, Network, Days of Thunder, The Conversation, The Great Santini and Apocalypse Now, among others.