/Sivakarthikeyan turns 41: Amaran to Parasakthi: 7 best films of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTTs

Happy birthday, Sivakarthikeyan! The Tamil actor turned 41 on Tuesday. Let's take a look at some of his most iconic films on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan turned 41 on February 17. Known as one of the most reliable actors of Kollywood, he has marked his space in the film industry with several iconic projects. Whether it's humour, emotion, or social themes, the actor has showcased his versatility in every genre. Here are the seven best films of Sivakarthikeyan to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Released last year, this psychological action thriller is directed by A. R. Murugadoss. Stepping into a darker and unconventional role, Sivakarthikeyan played the role of Raghu, a troubled young man who, while battling a rare delusion, helps authorities stop a gun-smuggling network. Though the film received mixed reviews, his performance was widely praised.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix
Helmed by Cibi Chakravarthi, this 2022 comedy-drama features Sivakarthikeyan as a laid-back engineering student who challenges authority in his quest for purpose and approval from his father. Filled with humour and heart-touching scenes, the film resonated deeply with younger viewers. Don went on to become one of his most loved mainstream entertainers.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5, JioHotstar
This 2017 film was one of the his early projects that left a mark on the audience. He portrayed a food company employee who exposes unethical corporate practices. Sivakarthikeyan was praised by the fans for his grounded performance, and the film speaks about consumer awareness and systemic corruption. It was directed by Mohan Raja.
Where to watch: Netflix
Known for his usual comic timing, this 2021 film marked a turning point for the actor. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it featured Sivakarthikeyan as a stoic military doctor who helps to dismantle a child trafficking network. Fans loved him in this restrained and understated role, and the film was a box-office success.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This film gave him one of the most unique roles of his career. Filled with fantasy and social message, Maaveeran (2023) presented Sivakarthikeyan as a timid cartoonist who begins hearing an inner voice forcing him to stand up against corruption. With humour, action, and emotions, it earned both critical acclaim and audience appreciation.
Where to watch: Zee5
The 2026 release Parasakthi is set against the backdrop of the Anti-Hindi agitation of the 1960s. The political drama has themes of identity, resistance, and brotherhood. He plays Chezhiyan, a passionate, rebellious, and determined student leader in the 1960s who leads protests against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch: Netflix
Considered as Sivakarthikeyan's one of the best performance, Amaran was released in 2024. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, it is said to be based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Portraying a soldier’s courage and vulnerability with sincerity, the actor earned widespread praise for the biographical war drama. It also starred Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose in key roles.