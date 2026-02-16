/Abhishek Bachchan on brand endorsements: It'll be dishonest of me to sell what I don't use

In a marketplace crowded with celebrity endorsements, Abhishek Bachchan stands apart for one simple reason: he only associates with brands he genuinely uses and believes in.

“I understand that, as a film actor, brand endorsements are part of the job you leverage your celebrity to sell products. But for me, it feels uncomfortable and almost deceitful if I don’t actually use the product,” he said during an event recently. For Abhishek, every potential partnership begins with a deeply personal filter.

“For me, my first criterion if there was a proposal that came to be a brand ambassador was – will I use the product if I don’t already…it has to be that I feel it will be dishonest of me to try and sell the product that I don't use myself,” said the actor.

Abhishek’s relationships with brands often span decades- a rarity in today’s fast-moving endorsement economy.

“25 years I still wear an Omega watch. When I used to work with Ford, which I loved working with, I used to drive a Ford car. I still have an Idea mobile number. I still use a Motorola phone. I use AMX as my credit card.”

He sums it up plainly,“I feel it'll be dishonest of me to try and sell a product if I don't use it myself.” Beyond personal usage, Abhishek believes modern consumers respond to something deeper than features or marketing promises.

“I genuinely believe that authenticity of storytelling and authenticity of intent is something that goes a long way.”

For him, a product must carry meaning. “What is the story behind it that appeals to me?” This mindset extends seamlessly into his entrepreneurial journey as well. Whether in sport, consumer brands, or emerging ventures, Abhishek approaches every association with the same principles: credibility, consistency, and long-term thinking. He brings brand intuition, operational patience, and a deep understanding of consumer trust qualities that make him far more than a face on a billboard.