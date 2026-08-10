/Robert Carradine's family sues UCLA over actor's death, alleges failures in psychiatric care

The family of actor Robert Carradine has reportedly taken legal action against UCLA, alleging that failures in his care at the university's psychiatric facility contributed to his death. Carradine's family filed a wrongful death and elder abuse and neglect lawsuit against the Regents of the University of California.

Family alleges safety failures at UCLA

A central allegation in the lawsuit concerns Carradine's belt. His family claims that staff failed to remove it after he entered the psychiatric unit, despite his history of suicidal thoughts and previous attempts. As per The Wrap report, "Robert walked into UCLA's locked psychiatric unit ‘feeling relieved to be hospitalised’ and hoped that 'additional inpatient treatment would' reduce his anxiety."

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“He was happy to be in a 'locked, structured environment' where he could rest in one that felt 'containing and helpful'.” "Instead of walking into a safe environment, he walked into a locked facility that broke a cardinal rule for a hospitalised psychiatric patient with active suicidal thoughts and a history of suicide attempts," the documents stated, referring to how "UCLA let him walk into a locked psychiatric unit with a belt.

The filing alleged that not only did UCLA fail to "confiscate his belt" but also "left a rolling bedside table in his room, which was not a standard piece of furniture in the locked psych unit." According to the documents, the late actor attempted to commit suicide 19 hours after he was admitted to the hospital. Carradine "never regained consciousness" and "suffered an anoxic brain injury" that led him to spend "the next five weeks in the intensive care unit."

About Robert Carradine

Robert Carradine was an American actor from the famous Carradine acting family. He was the youngest son of actor John Carradine and the brother of actors David, Keith, and Robert. He is best known for playing Lewis Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds movies and Sam McGuire (Lizzie's dad) on the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire.

He had also co-hosted the reality show King of the Nerds and acted in films like The Big Red One and Escape from L.A. The late actor had also enjoyed professional car racing, finishing eighth at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1978 with Paul Newman.

Robert Carradine died at the age of 71 on February 23, 2026. The official cause of death was ruled as the sequelae of an anoxic brain injury (severe damage caused by a complete lack of oxygen to the brain) resulting from a suicide attempt by hanging while receiving care at a psychiatric facility. His family and medical records noted he suffered from a long-term, roughly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder, severe depression, and anxiety.