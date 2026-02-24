/Robert Carradine, best known for Lizzie McGuire, dies at 71; tributes pour in

American actor Robert Carradine, who gained recognition after appearing in shows including Kung Fu and Bonanza and films including Lizzie McGuire and many more, has passed away at the age of 71. Reportedly, his family issued a statement confirming the news. His death has left fans shocked, and they have expressed grief on social media.

What was the cause of death of Robert Carradine?

Robert Carradine's family issued a statement to Deadline, "We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion." Reportedly, the Hollywood actor took his own life.

Soon fans took to social media to pay tribute to the actor. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, Robert Carradine. Forever our Mr McGuire."

Another user wrote, "RIP Robert Carradine, forever our Mr. McGuire."

“Just want to mention with the news that Robert Carradine was in a movie called MASSACRE AT CENTRAL HIGH, one of the most unhinged movies I've ever seen. It rules, and it's on Tubi right now,” wrote the third user.

What is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar Disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person's mood, energy, activity and thought, characterised by manic (or hypomanic) and depressive episodes, as per the report of the WHO (World Health Organization). Many people with bipolar disorder are misdiagnosed or untreated and experience discrimination and stigma.

During a manic episode, a person experiences an extremely high mood with lots of energy (feeling very happy, excited, and overactive). They may have a sense of euphoria, sudden shifts in mood or an excess of emotion (uncontrollable laughing or feeling much more irritable, agitated or restless than usual). On the contrary, during a depressive episode, a person experiences a depressed mood (feeling sad, irritable, or empty). They may feel a loss of interest or pleasure in activities that they had previously enjoyed.

All about Robert Carradine

Born in Los Angeles to actress and artist Sonia Sorel and actor John Carradine, Robert Carradine made his film debut in 1972 in The Cowboys with John Wayne. He was also featured in a short-lived television series, of the same name, based on the movie. He made an appearance as a killer in the Martin Scorsese film Mean Streets, shooting to death the character played by his brother, David.

Carradine played Father Sam McGuire on Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. The show starred Hilary Duff as Lizzie and was widely popular among girls. The show's realistic approach to the problems of a 13-year-old girl also appealed to parents. Several other films he has been part of are Jackson County Jail, The Pom Pom Girls, Aloha Bobby and Rose, Joyride, Orca and Blackout, among others.