A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 X review: Netizens say you don't need dragons and throne politics

‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has wrapped up its run with the sixth and last episode, ‘Morrow,’ released on Feb 22, and this show has tugged the heartstrings in a very soft mode, unlike the original GOT series and its prequel, House of Dragons.

Without dragons or an extra-large scale, this version of GOT has won the hearts of fans through the bond between Dunk and Egg and their adventures together. The show is based on George R. R. Martin’s novel, ‘’The Hedge Knight.’' and focuses on the adventures of knight Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his young squire, Egg (portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.)

The show is set nearly 100 years before the events of GOT and another 100 years after the events of 'House of the Dragon'. The final episode of the show is out, and so far, it has received outstanding reviews, just like the rest of the season.

Especially episodes 4 and 5, which are being called one of the best episodes in the entire Game of Thrones franchise. The episode titled "In the Name of the Mother," achieved a 10/10 rating on IMDb.

With this praise, a few fans of the classic show Breaking Bad felt threatened that it might overtake their favourite series in terms of ratings. This reportedly led some of them to engage in review bombing.

What are netizens saying about season 1?

Hailing the show, one user wrote,''A knight of the seven kingdoms is peak cinema.

‘’No billion dollar production cgi slop, a solid fucking story, still super well made and super addicting to watch. If they can actually keep up a season a year, this show will be one to remember''

Another user wrote,''Seeing Finn Bennett behind the scenes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms just makes the world of Westeros feel alive again. There’s something special about watching new faces step into such a legendary universe the anticipation is real.''