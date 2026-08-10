Ben Jones, one of the renowned American actors, shot to fame after his portrayal of Cooter Daveport in The Dukes of Hazzard, has reportedly died at the age of 84. His family confirmed his passing and revealed the main cause of death. Jones had taken an unusual career turn into politics, serving as a US congressman.

Main cause of death of Ben Jones, tributes pour in for actor

Ben Jones' wife, Alma Viator, took to Facebook to confirm the death of the actor with the main reason as well. Along with the photo of the actor, the caption read, "I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favourite chair, waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing rich, full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much."

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Soon after the news of his death spread, fans took to social media platforms to pay their tributes for the actor. One user wrote, "The Dukes of Hazzard lost another integral part of their cast today. Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business. He will sorely be missed...Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, “I'm not your Uncle Jesse!”

The fan page of Dukes of Hazzard too paid tribute to the actor and wrote, "We just learned Ben Jones has passed away. He kept the spirit of the Dukes alive for the fans like no other. Thank you, Ben. You will be sorely missed.”

"Just saw the news that Ben Jones passed away today...as a lifelong Dukes of Hazzard fan this is heartbreaking. I have this photo of me (in the red shirt) and my cousin that I took to shows over the years and got the cast to sign. Its one of my favourite pieces. R.I.P Ben", wrote the third user.

All about Ben Jones

Born in Tarboro, North Carolina, and raised in Portsmouth, Virginia, Ben Jones was an American actor, politician, and author best remembered for playing the mechanic Cooter Davenport on the television series The Dukes of Hazzard. He also served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Georgia.