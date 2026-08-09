/Michael B Jordan, RAYE spark romance rumours after surprise amusement park outing

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan and singer RAYE have sparked romance rumours after the duo were reportedly spotted together during an outing in Los Angeles. Photos and fan-recorded videos showing the two enjoying their time together have prompted social media users to speculate about a possible relationship.

Is something brewing between Michael B Jordan and RAYE?

The Black Panther actor and Where Is My Husband singer were spotted spending time together at Six Flags Magic Mountain outside Los Angeles. In a viral photo shared to social media, the duo boarded what appeared to be a roller coaster, with Raye smiling at the "Sinners" actor as they chatted happily.

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In a video clip on TikTok, they conversed from behind protective handlebars on another ride as fans looked on. Fans have been quick to interpret the outing as a possible date, while others have pointed out that spending time together does not necessarily confirm a romantic relationship.

Social media reactions have ranged from enthusiastic support for the potential pairing to calls for people to wait for an official confirmation. One user wrote, “I literally was at six flags yesterday myself, so much fun with my friends… Good for them...” Another user wrote, "I love it! Let them be corny together in peace. Yes!" “Your husband is coming,” wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Definitely an upgrade, my brother.

All about Michael B Jordan and RAYE

Michael B Jordan is a renowned actor, producer, and director. He achieved global prominence through powerhouse performances in The Wire, Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, culminating in an Academy Award for Best Actor for his dual role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. He made his breakthrough in a critically acclaimed role as Oscar Grant, directed by Ryan Coogler. Starred as Adonis Creed, he made his triumphant feature directorial debut with the third installment of Creed.