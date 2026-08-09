/Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave opens up on unexpected success and earnings from OnlyFans

Jessie Cave, best known for portraying the role of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films has made a revelation about her personal life. The Hollywood actress opened up about an unexpected financial turning point in her career. She stated how an unexpected career move transformed her financial situation.

Jessie Cave on her financial situation after joining OnlyFans

The actress has reportedly said that her OnlyFans account has become more financially successful than her acting career. Cave joined the subscription platform in 2025 at a time when she was struggling to make ends meet and had limited opportunities in acting.

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Speaking to a London-based outlet The Times (via Entertainment Weekly), Cave opened up about the success that she's found posting "hair content" on OnlyFans. She said, "I've earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year," she said. "I thought I'd make five grand, be on it for a few months, and it would buy me time to work out what we're going to do … But it's now been over a year and a half, and it's genuinely saved our lives."

"But there are cooking videos, tarot readings, and personal training — it's just all done (on OnlyFans) with a sexy edge. It is about wanting some kind of gaze … I wear baggy T-shirts on stage, I've never posted a bikini shot, and I wear huge glasses," Cave said. "For so long I've just been this quirky figure. After having four kids and feeling invisible for so long, that was really appealing to me."

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Last year, Cave explained why she launched her OnlyFans account in a Substack post, saying she was "ripping up the good little actress rule book" by trying the platform for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof, etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love," she wrote at the time.

All about Jessie Cave

Jessie Cave is an English actress, comedian, and author best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series. She played Ron Weasley's overly affectionate girlfriend, Lavender Brown, in the final three films, starting with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and Part II.

Born on May 5, 1987, in London, she has also gained widespread attention for her comedy shows, illustrations, and recent work on digital platforms. She has appeared in British shows like Trolled, Call the Midwife, Black Mirror and Father Brown. She has performed acclaimed solo comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and in London (such as Sunrise). In addition, she has also published books of cartoon doodles and illustrations, including Love Sick (2015) and her debut novel Sunset (2021). Her art heavily focuses on relationships and motherhood.