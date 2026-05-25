/Hogwarts, Westeros & beyond: HBO Max unveils stunning new looks at Harry Potter, House of the Dragon and Lanterns

Streaming platform HBO Max just gave fans a surprise and a reason to be excited about it with a new look at some of its biggest upcoming series. From the magical halls of Hogwarts in the new Harry Potter series to intense battles brewing in Westeros and much more. The OTT platform's latest preview will be a sneak peek of the fantasy world returning in a bigger way.

Glimpses of upcoming lineup up of HBO

HBO Max released a new trailer that highlighted several shows which are scheduled to release later this year. The new footage showcased Jordan and Stewart training in a desert together with multiple shots of the Lantern ring in action. In addition, a few seconds of the highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A voiceover from Anton Lesser's Garrick Olivander. Dominic McLaughlin's Harry is seen walking through the halls and Quidditch field at Hogwarts, and a new shot shows him huddling up with the Gryffindor Quidditch team before a match. Another scene showcases Harry getting his wand from Olivander in Diagon Alley. In addition, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon and IT: Welcome to Derry were also added to the lineup as well.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the announcement of much-anticipated shows' new look, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Hoping the new owners don't change anything. HBO is the gold standard of television and streaming."

Another user wrote, "I can’t wait to see more Dunk and Egg and see lots of great stuff coming up. I heard Larry David’s voice but didn’t see any context but still was thrilled." “I think it’s safe to say HBO will be a popular Xmas gift this year,” wrote the third user.

Release dates of upcoming shows of HBO Max

With the glimpse of the shows, the release date has also been finalised by the makers. DC Studios' Lanterns series will premiere on August 16, while the Harry Potter series is scheduled to release on December 25 this year.