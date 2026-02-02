/From Game of Thrones to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: List of best shows on HBO Max

HBO Max is considered a one-stop OTT platform, offering high-quality movies, cartoons, original shows, and reality sitcoms. From Game of Thrones to the most recent addition, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, here are some of the best shows to watch.
Like all other streaming platforms, HBO Max has maintained its position as a top-tier OTT platform, offering a diverse range of critically acclaimed original shows as well as popular new additions to jaw-dropping classics. However, a few of the most popular dramas left a long-lasting impact on their audiences. Here, take a look.
The two-season jaw-dropping thriller follows middle-aged smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is haunted by the tragic death of his daughter. He is hired to smuggle Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, out of a Boston quarantine zone to a group of Firefly scientists who can use her immunity to create a cure.
One of the most popular star-studded shows achieved immense popularity for its unique storytelling and realism throughout the eight seasons. It centres on nine noble families waging war against each other to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros.
This is a medical drama that focuses on Dr Robby (Noah Wyle), who is gearing up for a three-month sabbatical, all while clashing with his replacement, Dr Baran Al-Hashimi, played by Sepideh Moafi, who aims to implement new, technology-driven changes in the ER.
The four-season drama follows a group of young graduates who compete for permanent positions at the prestigious, fictional London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. They experience a cutthroat and high-pressure world of international finance.
Jeremy Carver's adventurous show revolves around a scientist, Dr Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), who creates a group of struggling, traumatised, and accidental superheroes who are hustling to find a purpose in their lives. Together, they investigate strange phenomena and protect a world that often fears them.
A 2019 miniseries directed by Johan Renck is a five-part drama that revolves around the 1986 Soviet nuclear disaster. It explores a story about the dangers of lies, bureaucracy, and the immense human cost of covering up a technical catastrophe.
The historical drama follows a duo, a respectable hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), and his clever young squire, Aegon V Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell). During their small adventure trip, they somehow get entangled in a violent confrontation with royalty and a resulting Trial of Seven.