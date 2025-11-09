/House of the Dragon season 3 teaser released: Rhaenyra, Alicent and the brutal battle

The Queen of Dragons is coming back to fight another battle. On February 19, HBO dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated third season of House of the Dragon, which is set to premiere in June. The exact release date has not yet been revealed.

The third season of the Game of Thrones spin-off will take audiences back to the battle between Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), as well as the conflict within House Targaryen, which takes place two centuries before the events of the original series.

House of the Dragon Season 3: First teaser released

HBO has released the first teaser for the third season, and it is packed with battles, dragons, politics, loss, and revenge. The video begins with Rhaenyra talking about Alicent to open the gates to the Red Keep and surrendering herself. But she has been quickly warned that she can't trust Alicent. The teaser further gives a glimpse of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and other key characters, who are set to return.

Adaptation of “Fire & Blood,” a prequel novel by George R. R. Martin that revolves around the civil war in the House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

“You are the queen of dragons,” Daemon tells Rhaenyra. “You have an absolute power within your grasp.”

The new season is coming two years after the second season of the prequel premiered in June 2024, which means exactly two years. Season 2 revolved around the beginning of the civil war within House Targaryen that was split between the Blacks (Team Rhaenyra) and the Greens (Team Alicent Hightower). In this forthcoming season, it will show the gripping war between the two groups.

Who will be in the season 3 cast?