/What’s coming to HBO Max in May 2026: Wuthering Heights, The Moment, Song of the Samurai and more

HBO Max is going to be filled with some new content. The slate offers a mix of big movies and shows like Wuthering Heights and The Moment and On the Roam Season 2 among others. Scroll down to see the list.
The fifth month of 2026 is here, bringing an exciting lineup of new and highly anticipated releases on HBO Max. Check the list below and keep track of everything fresh coming up on the streaming platform.
Emerald Fennell's romantic film features Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Margot Robbie playing Catherine Earnshaw and centres on toxic, passionate love and revenge.
Release Date: May 9, 2026
This Japanese period action drama is based on the popular manga Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem. It focuses on the Shinsengumi, a specialised samurai police force during the turbulent end of the Edo period (Bakumatsu) in 19th-century Japan.
Release Date: May 14, 2026
The six-episode drama follows Jason Momoa, who is travelling the country connecting with artists, motorcycle fabricators, and musicians. The docuseries focuses on craftsmanship, adventure, and friendship.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
In the satire genre, Charli XCX stars as a heightened artist, who is struggling to maintain artistic integrity while her label, Atlantic Records, pushes her to create more commercial music. It also features Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Isaac Cole Powell, and more.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Based on eight months of investigation and examination of court records, the series explores the mystery plot narrative surrounding the Palu family.