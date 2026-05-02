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What’s coming to HBO Max in May 2026: Wuthering Heights, The Moment, Song of the Samurai and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 02, 2026, 15:07 IST | Updated: May 02, 2026, 15:07 IST

HBO Max is going to be filled with some new content. The slate offers a mix of big movies and shows like Wuthering Heights and The Moment and On the Roam Season 2 among others. Scroll down to see the list.

What's new on HBO Max in May 2026?
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What's new on HBO Max in May 2026?

The fifth month of 2026 is here, bringing an exciting lineup of new and highly anticipated releases on HBO Max. Check the list below and keep track of everything fresh coming up on the streaming platform.

Wuthering Heights
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Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell's romantic film features Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Margot Robbie playing Catherine Earnshaw and centres on toxic, passionate love and revenge.

Song of the Samurai
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Song of the Samurai

Release Date: May 9, 2026

This Japanese period action drama is based on the popular manga Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem. It focuses on the Shinsengumi, a specialised samurai police force during the turbulent end of the Edo period (Bakumatsu) in 19th-century Japan.

On the Roam - Season 2
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On the Roam - Season 2

Release Date: May 14, 2026

The six-episode drama follows Jason Momoa, who is travelling the country connecting with artists, motorcycle fabricators, and musicians. The docuseries focuses on craftsmanship, adventure, and friendship.

The Moment
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The Moment

Release Date: May 29, 2026

In the satire genre, Charli XCX stars as a heightened artist, who is struggling to maintain artistic integrity while her label, Atlantic Records, pushes her to create more commercial music. It also features Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Isaac Cole Powell, and more.

The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell
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The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Based on eight months of investigation and examination of court records, the series explores the mystery plot narrative surrounding the Palu family.

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