/Harry Potter season 2 to adapt Chamber of Secrets, filming begins this fall



Potterheads are going to spend the coming years immersed in the wizarding world. Much before the release of HBO’s Harry Potter series, the makers have already given the green light to a second season.

The show, which is adapting all seven of J.K. Rowling’s books, will introduce a new cast stepping into the shoes of the iconic characters. In March, the makers dropped the first teaser of the series and it featured an all-new cast: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, along with Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu), and Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer).

Harry Potter season 2 update: Shooting to start in the fall

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As the world waits for the release of season 1, season 2 of the show has received the go-ahead from the makers and is set to go into production this fall.

The second season is based on the book Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Writer Jon Brown, who has penned the first season, will be the co-showrunner of season 2 alongside current showrunner Francesca Gardiner.

“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum. I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on ‘Succession’ through to these recent times together on ‘Harry Potter.’ Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him,” Francesca said in a statement.

What we know about the Harry Potter series, season 1

Based on the UK version of the first Harry Potter book, the series will focus on Harry’s early years, from when he enters Hogwarts to his new life after years of a torturous childhood with his aunt and uncle. Released in March, the teaser showed several scenes from the book that were skipped in the movie, like Harry's time with the Dursley family, which actually feels abusive, unlike the films.

Harry Potter series: Full cast guide

The upcoming series, which introduces a whole new range of stars to portray the iconic characters from J.K. Rowling’s famous book series.

Apart from McLaughlin, Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger.

Check who will play here in the Harry Potter series here:

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Luke Thallon professor Quirinus Quirrell.