/Hogwarts reopens: Meet the new Harry Potter cast - who’s playing who

John Lithgow will play the iconic role of Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter. In the teaser, he has a major scene that is sure to excite audiences. Lithgow has played several notable roles, and from the glimpse shown, it seems he will excel in this one as well. Dumbledore is one of the greatest wizards and the headmaster of Hogwarts, playing a major role in Harry’s life.

Richard Harris famously played the role of Albus Dumbledore in the first two films, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' and 'The Chamber of Secrets'. Michael Gambon played the role in the rest of the films.