/Hogwarts reopens: Meet the new Harry Potter cast - who’s playing who

Harry Potter world is set to return in December this year. To keep the excitement among the fans, the makers have released the teaser from the fourthcoming eight-episode series.
The magical world of Harry Potter is back with an entirely new cast. The eight-episode series is set to release in December this year, and months ahead of its premiere, the makers have dropped the first teaser of the show, revealing the first look at key characters.
After watching the two-minute teaser, one feeling many viewers likely had was seeing new faces take on characters that had become iconic through the films.
As discussions around the teaser continue, here’s a look at who is playing which character.
Dominic McLaughlin, 11, is the new Harry. The character, made iconic by Daniel Radcliffe, will now be played by McLaughlin, who is set to take the mantle forward. With his wide blue eyes and innocent smile, seeing him as the Boy Who Lived will surely excite fans.
Arabella Stanton is the new Hermione. From the teaser, she clearly brings the character’s sharpness, intelligence, and wit. The 11-year-old is best known for playing Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End.
Alastair Stout, also 11, is set to play the iconic role originally portrayed by Rupert Grint in the films. Watching the teaser, it is clear that he will bring the same innocence that Grint brought to the character, and will the choclates with the same enthusiasm.
Maggie Smith brought a sense of warmth and motherly presence to McGonagall in the films. In the series, Janet McTeer will play the role. Whether she can bring that same warmth to the character remains to be seen.
Veteran Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane played the beloved Rubeus Hagrid in the films. In the new series, Nick Frost will step into the role of the giant gamekeeper and a fan-favorite character.
Legendary actor Alan Rickman portrayed Snape in the films, making the complex character truly iconic. Carrying forward that legacy, actor Paapa Essiedu will take on the role in the series. This casting choice has attracted significant backlash, particularly from those who questioned that the change. In the movie, the character was white.
John Lithgow will play the iconic role of Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter. In the teaser, he has a major scene that is sure to excite audiences. Lithgow has played several notable roles, and from the glimpse shown, it seems he will excel in this one as well. Dumbledore is one of the greatest wizards and the headmaster of Hogwarts, playing a major role in Harry’s life.
Richard Harris famously played the role of Albus Dumbledore in the first two films, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' and 'The Chamber of Secrets'. Michael Gambon played the role in the rest of the films.