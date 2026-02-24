/Rob Reiner death case: Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in parents’ murder

More than two months after Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead, their son Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty

The 32-year-old entered the plea during an arraignment at Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to officials, his parents were stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. It was the first time during this hearing that he formally asserted his innocence.

Reiner was seen in the court wearing a brown jail uniform with a shaved head. He spoke very little during the proceedings and only responded when asked. As per reports, a preliminary hearing is set to happen on April 29, when prosecutors are expected to present evidence to prove whether the case will proceed to trial.

As per Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, the case is “death penalty eligible,” and prosecutors are set to undertake an internal review before deciding whether to seek capital punishment.

If found guilty, Reiner could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

What's the allegation against Nick Reiner

According to authorities, Reiner fatally stabbed his parents in a bedroom of their Los Angeles home and then ran away from the scene. Later, he was arrested on the same evening and, since then, has remained in custody without bail.

As per initial findings from the medical examiner, "multiple sharp force injuries" were the cause of death. Prosecutors have turned over most of the evidence to the defense, though the complete autopsy report is still pending.

The motive behind the crime remains unclear.

About Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner was a renowned filmmaker known for iconic projects like When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men. He also directed the cult mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. The director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were married for more than three decades.