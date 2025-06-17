/R&B singer R Kelly rushed to hospital after alleged murder plot in prison

Disgraced music mogul R Kelly is serving his term in jail after being convicted in various cases including racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, forced labour, and coercing girls and women to engage in illegal sexual activity. The singer has reportedly been hospitalized after a failed murder plot in prison. His lawyers have stated this.

R Kelly rushed to hospital after escaping being murdered in prison?

According to several reports, the light of this news came to light after new court documents showcased that the convicted sex trafficker was rushed to hospital after he was overdosed in prison. Reportedly, he collapsed at the federal correctional institute in Butner, North Carolina, a place for sex offenders. He was transported to Duke University Hospital.

A new report filed by his lawyers alleged that he had been placed in solitary confinement and was given medication by the prison staff as per the designated prescription. Reports suggest that an emergency notion has been filed by Kelly's legal team that he should be released for home detention.

However, the federal prosecutors have opposed his request. "Kelly is a prolific child molester. He is unapologetic about it. Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children", wrote the prosecutors.

Downfall of R Kelly

Robert Sylvester Kelly, aka R Kelly, the popular R&B singer was sentenced by United States District Judge Ann M Donnelly to 30 years in prison. On September 27, 2021, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Kelly of all nine counts of an indictment charging him with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The evidence at trial included the testimony of 45 government witnesses, including more than 10 victims, five of whom are named in the superseding indictment, testimony from employees of the defendant, text messages, video and audio recordings, photographs, phone and travel records, DNA evidence and expert witnesses.