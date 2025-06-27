Legendary musician Walter Scott, who was the founder of the American vocal group The Whispers from Los Angeles, California, one of the greatest R&B acts of all time has passed away at the age of 81 after a brief illness. One of the members of the Whispers promotional team confirmed the news of his passing away. Soon after the news of his death was revealed, fans mourned and poured in condolences for him. However, his cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Tributes pour in for Walter Scott

Member of the Whispers promotional team, Desirae L. Benson, shared a statement to Soul Tracks, “We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, a beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers. His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions.”

"Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!", the statement concluded.

Soon after the fans took to their social media to mourn the demise of the veteran musician. One user wrote, "Rest in Peace Walter Scott, singer, and co-founder of one of the greatest bands ever, The Whispers". Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace to Walter Scott, singer and founding member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers. Your voice helped define an era and your legacy will continue to live on through timeless music. You will be missed". "Rest in peace Walter Scott", wrote the third user.

All about The Whispers

The Whispers was formed in 1963 in Watts, California and the original members included identical twin brothers Wallace "Scotty" and Walter Scott, along with Gordy Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell. Their singles- And the Beat Goes On and Rock Steady topped the charts and was well received by the audience. They even earned two platinum and five gold albums by the RIAA.

