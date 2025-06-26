/Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Amazon billionaire pulls all stops with Gatsby themed party in Venice, custom-made donuts in gift baskets

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez arrived at the luxurious Aman Venice hotel in the Italian lagoon city on Wednesday. The couple is set to tie the knot later this week in what could be termed as the wedding of the year. The couple is hosting a lavish celebration for their 200 closest friends and family members in Venice. The Amazon billionaire and his fiancée were filmed waving at the waiting paparazzi as they disembarked on one of the city’s docks as they arrived in the city.



The high-profile wedding is likely to be attended by Hollywood celebrities, musicians and industrialists. Guests like Ivanka Trump and family have already arrived in Venice and checked into the 5-star resorts that have been booked for them by the host couple.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pre-wedding celebrations

According to a Vanity Fair report, festivities will begin from June 26 and go on till June 28 in Venice. The pre-wedding celebrations will include a pajama party and a Great Gatsby-themed cocktail party.

The first party of the upcoming wedding is expected to happen in Cannaregio. The city has already blocked off the area from 6 pm to midnight for setting up the place for pre-wedding festivities. Although the authorities haven’t officially said it’s for Jeff Bezos’ wedding, all the signs—like the boats being used and the famous British wedding planner involved—make it clear that it likely is, reported Vanity Fair.



The first party is expected to take place in a hidden and exclusive spot called the Sant ‘Alvise complex. It includes a 14th-century church, monastery, and a private area known as the Barco.



Meanwhile, the Gatsby cocktail party is expected to bring the glitz and glamour of 1920s America to the Italian city. Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the 2013 film adaptation of the famous Fitzgerald novel, is also expected to attend the wedding.

There will also be a pajama party, with a strict dress code of pajamas for all attendees.

Luxury gifts for guests

According to reports, some of Venice’s most iconic local businesses have been roped in to curate artisanal gift baskets for the wedding guests.



According to an APreport, two historic Venetian companies will add artisanal touches to the celebration: Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry maker that has been crafting donut-shaped fishermen’s biscuits since 1876, and Laguna B, a design studio known for its distinctive handblown Murano glass prized by fashion and design clients.

Antonio Rosa Salva, of Rosa Salva confirmed that a selection of surprises for goody bags has been ordered for the Bezos wedding.