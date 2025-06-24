/Jeff Bezos net worth 2025: How rich is Amazon founder?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting married on the private island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. Their wedding is likely to cost $20 million and is scheduled for June 27. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of 2025, the Amazon founder is the third richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of US$220.9 billion.

What are the assets of Jeff Bezos?

Bezos stepped down from the CEO position of Amazon in 2001, but remains a powerful force through his ownership stake in Amazon. According to a Bloomberg report, Bezos owns 8.6 per cent of Amazon. He also has ownership in Blue Origin and the Washington Post.

Moreover, Bezos owns a venture capital firm called Bezos Expeditions to invest in different companies such as Uber, Airbnb, and Business Insider. He also has investments in companies like Twitch, Audible, Zappos, and Remitly, a digital money transfer service.

With great money, there is always great opulence. He boasts an extravagant real estate portfolio. This includes properties in Beverly Hills, Medina (Washington), Miami, and Washington D.C., including the former Textile Museum. He also has a superyacht called Koru with an estimated valuation of $500 million. He also has a collection of private jets valued at over US$200 million.