/Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding party cancelled? Here's the truth

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will be reportedly getting married to his longtime fiancée Lauren Sanchez this year soon in Venice, Italy. The couple got engaged in May 2023 and since their wedding has become the topic of discussion. Now, several reports have surfaced that the wedding party of the couple has been cancelled. But, what is the main reason behind this hurdle?

Why has Bezos and Sanchez's wedding party been cancelled?

Seems like the duo might have to face the obstacle of not being able to walk the aisle once again! According to reports, protests in Venice are making the chances of the couple getting married bleak. As per the report of Daily Mail, the locals are outraged about the couple taking over the city for the planned three-day festivities.

Reportedly, a team of former US marines have been hired to provide security for the event, which will take place from June 26 in the iconic lagoon city. The local media had reported that the party was supposed to take place at the Scuola Graned della Misericordia but now has been moved to another venue in the Arsenale area. Reports suggest that a meeting will be taking place between local authorities and police and security teams to discuss the wedding.

High-profile guests including US President Donald Trump and his family, Katie Perry and Kim Kardashian among other are rumoured to be attending the wedding, will take place over the island of San Giorgio opposite the iconic St Mark's Square. Prior to this, the couple were planning to tie the knot in the winter of 2024 in Aspen, Colarado, as per The Hollywood Reporter, had to be rescheduled because of their prenuptial agreement wasn't finalized.

Ahead of their wedding, Jeff Bezos and Lauren were spotted enjoying their foam-filled party on Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht Koru, which has been anchored off the scenic island of Cres, Croatia.



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's relationship timeline

The couple made their relationship public in 2018. Lauren and The Amazon founder who was married to novelist Mackenzie Tuttle in 1993, got married in April 2019. They are parents to four children- three sons and a daughter adopted from China.