/The Labubu craze! A human-sized doll auctioned for over $150,000



Labubu dolls are the latest internet sensation, with everyone curious about the craze surrounding this monster-faced toy. However, the fan following behind this quirky figure has gone beyond imagination.

The Labubu doll has taken the world by storm. The craze has reached a new level where a human-sized Labubu doll was recently auctioned for over 1 million yuan.

Labubu Doll Sold for $150,000?

Earlier this week, a Beijing auction house sold a human-sized Labubu figure for 1.08 million yuan (approximately $150,275), according to Reuters. This million-yuan sale is clear evidence of the collectible's popularity.

The Labubu figure, which became the highest-grossing item at the auction, stands at 131 cm (4.3 feet) tall. This particular cheeky figure in mint green is a one-of-a-kind piece, making it a rare piece for the Labubu lovers.

Not just one, but a set of Labubu dolls also went under the hammer at China's Yongle auction house.



A set of three Labubu sculptures was sold for 510,000 yuan. Each figure is 40 cm tall, made of PVC, and collectively titled "Three Wise Labubu."

The unique auction, dedicated entirely to Labubu, was attended by roughly 200 people in person, while over a thousand others joined the bidding via Yongle’s mobile app.

The starting price for all items was zero, but the total sales eventually featched over 3.73 million yuan.

What is Labubu?

This mischievous-looking monster is the latest sensation in the fashion world. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Ananya Pandey have all been spotted with Labubu figures hanging from their designer handbags. However, the toy’s popularity skyrocketed after BLACKPINK’s Lisa was seen with one.

With its monster face, cute rabbit ears, goofy eyes, and sharp teeth, the Labubu toy was created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.



The popularity of this doll hasn't just been limited to celebrities, it has become a cultural phenomenon, with TikTok and other social media platforms flooded with unboxing videos.

