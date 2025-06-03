/All about Labubu Dolls: Internet's newest obsession is an expensive, toothy, plush toy

People in love with dolls often explore the reasons why individuals develop strong emotional connections and how these impact their lives. Several research studies suggest that it can help certain individuals manage emotions, regulate behavior, and even explore their own identities. Now, there is a certain doll named Labubu that has become a viral trend. From its origin to becoming a popular doll among celebrities, let's delve into the details of this plush toy.

Origin and rise of Labubu Doll

Labubu is a character that was designed by a Hong Kong-born artist named Kasing Lung. It was a part of Kasing Lung's story series named The Monsters, which was influenced by the Nordic Folklore and mythology that he enjoyed during his childhood. The doll was first introduced in 2015 with other characters of The Monsters, which was produced by the company How2Work. It gained recognition in 2019 after it collaborated with China-based retailer Pop Mart.

Labubu dolls are showcased as having a playful and fierce look, which features round, furry bodies, wide eyes, pointed ears, and nine sharp teeth that form a mischievous smile. They are often sold in blind boxes. It contains a secret figure in addition to the designs advertised. Selling them in blind boxes has its share of mystery as buyers often don't know which color or design they're getting until they open the box.

Be it the Tasty Macaroons, Lazy Yoga series, Coca-Cola series, or the special edition secret Labubu, these figurines have exploded in popularity, with the collectibles frequently fueling one consumer fad after another.

The first Labubu key ring was released in 2023 and other collections include Fall in Wild, Have a Seat, and Big into Energy. Pop Mart has also collaborated with brands including Coca-Cola. The same brand produced a winter bling box series of eleven Labubus in late 2024 and characters from the manga and anime One Piece were produced in early 2025. Other figures have been released exclusively at various museums.

Labubu Doll's craze among ‘kidults’

Labubu dolls have appeal to people for different reasons. As per reports, it can be appealing due to its ability to reveal hidden patterns and insights. Reportedly, one such phenomenon that has been linked with people's obsession with the plush toy is 'kidult'.

A 'kidult' is a term basically for those adults whose interests are seen or compared to children. Several reports have indicated that most kidults tend to use their interests as a form of escape or break free from their stressful adult lifestyle. Reportedly, in 2025, there has been a significant rise in stress in modern living conditions.

Celebrities' obsession with Labubu Doll

Amongst the celebrities, BLACKPINK member Lisa has been considered a major factor in Labubu's popularity. She has even publicly stated her love for the collectible plushy toy and has even wished for an entire box full, including a custom one inspired by herself.

Other celebrities, including another BLACKPINK member, Rose, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian, have been spotted with the Labubu doll accessories. These cute and stylish collectibles have now become a popular trend, which brings fun and edgy style. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was also spotted with a pink Labubu charm on her bag recently.

Availability and Price of Labubu Dolls

The big boost for Labubu dolls came from social media. The craze is so high that many have not been able to get a collection of Labubus. In India, various e-commerce platforms have Labubu dolls in stock and their price varies from Rs 5000 to Rs 12,000 and more.

Various series of Labubus available are Tasty Macarons, Big into Energy, Have a Seat, Lazy Yoga, Coca-Cola, and Phone Charm in key chain and limited edition form. Labubu dolls aren’t just toys, but they've become collectible mini art pieces. They combine fun, surprise, style, and nostalgia, making them a beloved trend for collectors and fashion fans everywhere.