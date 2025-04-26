What is Labubu and why it’s 2025’s hottest bag charm trend

Produced by Abhinav yadav

Abhinav Yadav
Apr 26, 2025, 02:03 AM

The Latest Luxury Obsession

The playful, fluffy toy that’s taken over as 2025’s most surprising luxury handbag accessory. From Hermès Birkins to Dior totes, Labubu is now a favorite among celebrities, style icons, and even royalty.

From Art Sketch to Fashion Craze

Labubu was created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Inspired by European fairy tales, the spiky-toothed character became part of “The Monsters” universe, filled with oddball friends like Zimomo, Tycoco, and Spooky.

Pop Mart & the Blind Box Boom

In 2019, Labubu went global after a deal with Chinese toy brand Pop Mart. Sold in “blind boxes,” where buyers don’t know which plush they’ll get, these toys quickly turned into addictive collector’s items priced around £25.

Princess Power & Paris Spotlight

Thai Princess Sirivannavari made headlines when she styled her Hermès Birkin with not one but two plush charms one being Labubu. The look turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, sparking a trend across Asia overnight.

Pop Mart Stores Flooded with Buyers

Following its royal debut, Pop Mart stores in Thailand saw a rush of shoppers, with resellers scrambling to secure Labubu figures across Asia. Now Pop Mart’s second-best-selling collection, Labubu proves that cuteness and high fashion go hand in hand.

Why Fashion Loves Labubu

Labubu’s charm is more than just fluff. Each piece has a backstory and artistic flair. With bag charms already popular, Labubu offers a playful twist that blends streetwear, storytelling, and luxury appeal.

Plush Toy or Luxury Must-Have?

Labubu may look like a child’s toy, but it’s now a statement in the fashion world. As more celebs and stylists join the trend, Labubu proves that even the quirkiest accessory can become a global style icon.