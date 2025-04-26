What is Labubu and why it’s 2025’s hottest bag charm trend
Produced by Abhinav yadav
The playful, fluffy toy that’s taken over as 2025’s most surprising luxury handbag accessory. From Hermès Birkins to Dior totes, Labubu is now a favorite among celebrities, style icons, and even royalty.
Labubu was created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Inspired by European fairy tales, the spiky-toothed character became part of “The Monsters” universe, filled with oddball friends like Zimomo, Tycoco, and Spooky.
In 2019, Labubu went global after a deal with Chinese toy brand Pop Mart. Sold in “blind boxes,” where buyers don’t know which plush they’ll get, these toys quickly turned into addictive collector’s items priced around £25.
Thai Princess Sirivannavari made headlines when she styled her Hermès Birkin with not one but two plush charms one being Labubu. The look turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, sparking a trend across Asia overnight.
Following its royal debut, Pop Mart stores in Thailand saw a rush of shoppers, with resellers scrambling to secure Labubu figures across Asia. Now Pop Mart’s second-best-selling collection, Labubu proves that cuteness and high fashion go hand in hand.
Labubu’s charm is more than just fluff. Each piece has a backstory and artistic flair. With bag charms already popular, Labubu offers a playful twist that blends streetwear, storytelling, and luxury appeal.
Labubu may look like a child’s toy, but it’s now a statement in the fashion world. As more celebs and stylists join the trend, Labubu proves that even the quirkiest accessory can become a global style icon.