/Priyanka Chopra may not attend Met Gala 2026; here’s why

Priyanka Chopra's look from the Met Gala has always been a hot topic of conversation. For years, the actor has given multiple headline-making fashion moments with her bold and experimental style. However, in 2026, she may not appear on the red carpet of the event.

Priyanka Chopra to miss Met Gala 2026

According to a report by Variety India, Priyanka is unlikely to attend the Met Gala set to happen on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is said that the decision has been taken due to her packed professional schedule, and her existing commitments make it difficult for her to travel to the fashion event.

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Why Priyanka may skip the Met Gala

As per British Vogue, the actor is currently occupied with ongoing projects, which clash with the timing of the gala, noting that "she could be “otherwise engaged on the first Monday in May - in Antarctica, no less, where she is filming Varanasi."

Reacting to the 2026 theme, she said, "I mean… What? You can do anything with that! And, honestly, being a spectator can be just as fun."

Other Indian stars at the Met Gala 2026

While fans will miss Priyanka on the red carpet for her previous unforgettable looks, including her dramatic debut trench coat gown and avant-garde couture, this year, several Indian celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the event, such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

This year, the global fashion event will follow the theme "Fashion Is Art," and viewers will be able to witness several iconic looks.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Currently, she is busy with SS Rajamouli's big-budget project Varanasi, which is expected to release in 2027. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will also be seen in the second season of the Amazon spy series Citadel.