/Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch fashion’s biggest night

The Met Gala 2026 countdown has already begun, and the excitement of seeing celebrities in their unique fashion looks is higher than ever. As the report says, Kim Kardashian is set to rent Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” for the event, which added even more buzz to the night. Scroll down to learn how to keep track of when and where to watch the livestream.
Met Gala 2026: Who is hosting?
One of New York’s biggest nights of fashion will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, curated by the Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton. Following this year's theme, “Costume Art,” the gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and longtime host Anna Wintour. The event will also feature a star-studded host committee that includes LISA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doja Cat.
In frame: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour Photograph: (AFP)
Also Read: What will Kim Kardashian wear at the Met Gala 2026? A look back at her most iconic outfits
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch?
Gala's red carpet is going to be livestreamed on Monday, May 4, 2026, starting at 6 PM. ET, on Vogue's digital platforms, which include YouTube, TikTok, and their official website, and streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu+, and more.
On the other hand, Indian fans can enjoy watching celebrities in unique couture on May 5, starting at 3 AM IST.
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Met Gala 2026: Who all are attending?
The exclusive guest list is not revealed until the day of the event. Reportedly, several names are circulating on social media who are likely to attend the event on the first Monday of May. These include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Karan Johar, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and more.
Sabrina Carpenter Photograph: (AFP)
Karan Johar Photograph: (AFP)
Met Gala 2026 theme
The Met Gala theme changes every year. Anna Wintour and her team have discussed this year’s theme and finalised it as “Fashion Is Art,” celebrating the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which explores the exclusivity of the dressed body across 5,000 years of art history. Guests are strictly required to follow the dress code and dress appropriately for fashion’s biggest night.