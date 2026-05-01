/India at the Met Gala: All the celebrities who have graced fashion’s biggest night in past years- Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan

India’s presence at the Met Gala has grown steadily, with stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood stars have brought their unique style to fashion’s biggest night, showcasing global influence on one of the world’s most-watched red carpets.
Indian celebrities attending the Met Gala are always a major talking point among the fans. It reflects the growing global influence of Indian pop culture, fashion, and business. As the 2026 Met event is just around the corner, here’s a look at the Bollywood stars who have made their mark on the red carpet in the past years.
The desi girl of Bollywood has graced the Met Gala red carpet five times. From 2017 to 2025, the actress consistently made a mark with her unique and stunning couture, including a polka-dot halter-neck dress, a caged gown, and a red velvet ensemble.
Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a white slip dress designed by Tommy Hilfiger. She had another standout appearance in 2018, where the actress stunned in a bold red Prabal Gurung gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a thigh-high slit. In 2019, she opted for a custom metallic pink lurex jacquard gown by Zac Posen, showcasing a Barbie-inspired look complete with 3D-printed embroidery and a voluminous high ponytail.
Alia Bhatt has attended the Met Gala twice. She made her debut in 2023 in a custom white gown designed by Prabal Gurung, featuring a dramatic long train. The gown was heavily adorned with over 100,000 pearls, paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s signature archive. Returning in 2024, the Gangubai star wore a mint-green Sabyasachi saree with a 23-foot-long train, entirely embellished with floral embroidery.
Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the 2025 Met Gala. He charmed in a custom all-black ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. His first appearance at the gala marked a historic moment, becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the Met steps.
Nothing could be more glamorous than seeing Kiara Advani walk the Met Gala red carpet with her baby bump. She wore a black-and-gold off-the-shoulder dress. What caught everyone’s attention was a chain hanging from a corset to her bump, symbolising the connection between the mother's and the baby’s hearts. She also carried a long white veil that trailed behind her gown.
Diljit Dosanjh marked his debut at the Met Gala 2025 with the best look, where he wore a custom Prabal Gurung ivory sherwani and cape representing Punjabi heritage. The ensemble was paired with a jewel-studded turban and a ceremonial kirpan in his hands.