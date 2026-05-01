/Met Gala 2026: Indian celebrities confirmed to attend fashion’s biggest night - Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others

The Met Gala 2026 is just around the corner. Scroll down to learn about the list of Indian guests who have reportedly confirmed to mark their presence at fashion’s biggest night.
Ready to witness fashion’s biggest night of the year? The Met Gala 2026 has piqued fans’ curiosity, but what about the Indian celebrities who are confirmed to attend? A report-based list of a few Indian guests confirmed for this year's bash is already buzzing on social media.
Known for making blockbuster Indian hits, KJo is set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2026. To mark a significant moment at fashion's biggest night, the Indian filmmaker is expected to wear a custom Manish Malhotra design and lean into the 2026 theme of "Costume Art" with his signature approach.
Based on reports surrounding the 2026 Met Gala, Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned designers, is set to return to the event following his successful debut in 2025. Last year, he was seen wearing a self-designed black velvet sherwani with a cape, adorned with intricate embroidery.
After many years of leading the event in her eye-catching couture, Natasha Poonawalla, the Indian businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion icon, has reportedly been confirmed once again for the 2026 Met Gala.
Ananya Birla, who has garnered immense popularity through her artistry and strategic business judgment, is also set to make her debut at the Gala. Additionally, Birla has released multiple platinum-selling singles, including "Livin' the Life" and “Meant to Be."