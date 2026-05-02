/Do celebrities get paid to attend the Met Gala? What brands get in return : Explained



The first Monday of May is here, and the world is excited to watch the celebrities and their fashion parade at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. While the night continues to be one of the most acclaimed events of the year, and A-listers from the across the world flow down to attend the coveted event. But have you ever wondered that either these celebrities pay to attend the event.

Do celebrities pay for Met Gala tickets?

The Met Gala is an invitation-only fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, so you can’t just buy your way in with a ticket, and celebrities, who attend the event and are the major attract point of the event walk on the red carpet over the invitation that they get from the brands they are wearing.

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Ticket prices are always been a common point of curiosity, and as per report, brands and fashion houses typically purchase tables and invite stars. The celebrities, which they choose, also gets approval from the Anna Wintour.

Why fashion brand and celebrities gets in exchange?

The Met Gala is more than a glamorous night out. It’s one of the fashion industry’s most influential marketing stages and brands get to showcase their creation with some of the renowned celebrities. A single celebrity, with millions of followers, can dominate global media coverage within hours. So for celebrities, it cements their name at the festival, meanwhile, brands gets the visibility. So celebrities don't get paid to attend, but rather, it's a win-win for both the star and the brand or the partner, who are sponsoring them.

Are celebrities paid to attend the Met Gala?