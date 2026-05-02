/Is Zendaya skipping the Met Gala this year? Here's what we know

Zendaya is likely to skip this year’s Met Gala. The red carpet for fashion’s biggest night is set to roll out on May 4 in New York, with celebrities from around the world expected to showcase their most sartorial looks.

But this year, fans might not see Zendaya on it, as she’s occupied with a packed film slate. While nothing is official yet, Elle reports that Zendaya is currently on a break amid a run of back-to-back releases. Because of her time off, the actress is expected to skip this one.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted in Sherman Oaks, California, with her partner, Tom Holland, at his Bero Padel Classic event. On Thursday, she was seen in New York City. The publication has learned that she will not be in New York City on Monday.

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Zendaya's busy slate of back-to-back films

After promoting The Drama and Euphoria season three, the actress has packed a year with the releases such as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And she has started promoting both of the movies, which are among the biggest releases of the year.

Zendaya and her looks at the Met Gala

Zendaya has consistently been one of the Met Gala's standout stars, drawing attention for her fashion choices. This time, however, she’s opting to stay away from the media glare and spend some time out of the spotlight. Since her debut in 2015, she has attended the event seven times, giving some outstanding looks and has served as a co-chair in 2024.

Last year, the actress attended the museum’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” night in a tailored white suit with a hat, perfectly nailing the theme.

Met Gala: Who is attending, when and where to watch

The Met Gala, fashion’s most acclaimed event of the year, is set to take place on Monday, May 4. For viewers in India, the event will air early Tuesday morning. This year’s annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.