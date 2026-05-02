/Met Gala 2026: What happens inside fashion's biggest night? Rules, dinner and performances explained

The Met Gala is just around the corner. Before watching the stars bring glitz and glamour to the red carpet on the first Monday of May, learn what really happens on fashion’s biggest night.
The Met Gala isn’t just about fashion and the glittering stars on the red carpet; it also offers many other things. Take a look below to learn what really happens on fashion’s biggest night.
As fashion's biggest night is showcased as one of the most exclusive for the celebrities, Anna Wintour, the former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, reportedly oversees all creative and guest lists. Therefore, nobody can enter the gala uninvited.
The night is all about high fashion and A-list attendance, but it also comes with a rule: celebrities must purchase a staggeringly expensive ticket. Reportedly, the organisers change the ticket price every year, raising it each time for charity purposes. Last year, the ticket price got a hike of $75,000.
Anna and the rest of the co-chairs set a specific theme each year and require attendees to strictly follow it. Therefore, you see celebrities in unique looks every year.
According to reports, Wintour approves all the looks before the big night.
Speaking of tables, each seat is mindfully and carefully numbered by the team. The seating chart is finalised a month before the event to remove the hassle and let the celebrities enjoy the good vibes.
Smoking is strictly prohibited inside the Met Gala, as it is a non-smoking event held in a museum that may affect the priceless artefacts and delicate fashion.
As the Met Gala's red carpet comes to a close, the exclusive cocktail hour begins, offering a moment for all the celebrities and attendees present in the hall to interact, view the new exhibition, and enjoy the drinks.
Reportedly, the event serves high-end, themed haute cuisine created by one of the top chefs. It offers options such as seafood and plant-based items. The menu changes every year to align with the chosen theme.
The Met Gala also features an exclusive, high-profile musical performance during the dinner, which takes place after guests have walked the red carpet and are done touring around the exhibition.